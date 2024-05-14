Life-changing surprises for families in need | Happy Hour It's time for some good news in your life! "Happy Hour" is your weekly dose of uplifting, inspiring news from local communities - guaranteed to give you positive vibes! We'll show you the moment 7 deserving kids received beds and tables for the first time in their lives, thanks to 'The Healthy Room Project'. Plus, meet the founders behind "Ace of Hearts Project", a local organization run by kids with a goal of giving toys to children in need and brightening up the lives of children in hospitals, senior citizen homes, foster care facilities and orphanages worldwide with letters of love!