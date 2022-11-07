Watch CBS News

Legends: Rudy Garciduenas

Former Lakers equipment manager Rudy Garciduenas spent the better part of 3 decades with the Lakers spanning numerous championship eras and has stories to tell about many of the all-time greats that put on the purple & gold
