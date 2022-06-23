Watch CBS News

Legends: Ramon Sessions

Ramon Sessions played less than a season for the Lakers, but the impact it had on him has lasted a lifetime. Ben Lyons chats with Ramon about his time in purple & gold, the lessons he learned from Kobe and how that now helps him as a player-agent
