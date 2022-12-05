Watch CBS News

Legends: Mike Dunleavy

Mike Dunleavy coached the Lakers into the NBA Finals and was at the helm when Magic Johnson retired from the NBA after revealing he was HIV positive. Jaime Maggio takes a trip down memory lane with him in this week's Legends
