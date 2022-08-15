Watch CBS News

Legends: Cedric Ceballos

Part of the group that bridged Showtime with the Lake Show, Cedric Ceballos takes pride in his time with the Purple & Gold, especially getting a chance to play with his 2nd cousin, Kobe Bryant. Chris Hayre sits down with him in this full interview
