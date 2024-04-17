Watch CBS News

LAPD officer will not face charges in fatal shooting of teen in Burlington store

The LAPD officer involved in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl while she was shopping with her mother at a North Hollywood Burlington store will not face charges, according to the state Attorney General's office. Also, LA County and South Gate officials have announced a reward leading to a conviction in the killing of a 57-year-old grandfather. Plus, the Senate has dismissed all charges against Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
