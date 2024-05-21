LAPD and DEA investigating Matthew Perry's death The LAPD and the DEA have confirmed they're working together to investigate the death of actor Matthew Perry. The Medical Examiner says Perry's cause of death was "the acute effects of ketamine." Investigators are reportedly looking into where Perry got the ketamine. Also, there is breaking news in Lynwood, where police are investigating a stabbing attack on a Metro bus. Plus, the defense has wrapped up its case in former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.