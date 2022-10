Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso both condemned Martinez's racially insensitive language towards Councilmember Mike Bonin's adopted Black son.

LA Mayoral candidates weigh in on Nury Martinez's racist comments Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso both condemned Martinez's racially insensitive language towards Councilmember Mike Bonin's adopted Black son.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On