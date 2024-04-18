LA janitorial workers march, Huntington Beach responds to state lawsuit, Trump trial jurors picked A large protest of janitorial workers took over Santa Monica BLVD in Century City today as they negotiate their new contract, which expires at the end of this month. Also, Huntington Beach officials held a news conference today where they fired back at California Attorney General Rob Bonta's lawsuit over the city's new voter ID requirements. Plus, 12 jurors have been selected in the Trump hush money case. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.