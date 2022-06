Kermit and Tami Alexander raise funds for Alzheimer's research Kermit Alexander starred as a defensive back at UCLA before playing 11 seasons in the NFL with the 49ers, Rams and Eagles. In 1984, he suffered unimaginable tragedy when four members of his family, including his mother, were murdered. It was after that when Kermit met his wife, Tami, who is now helping him navigate another challenge — Alzheimer's disease. They're now on a cross country road trip to raise awareness and funds.