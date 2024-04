Jim Hill on OJ Simpson death, David Goldstein on legacy of OJ trial KCAL Sports Director Jim Hill gives reaction and insight after the death of OJ Simpson. OJ Simpson was considered one of the NFL's best running backs, but his legacy was forever tainted after his infamous trial. Also, we hear from veteran KCAL Investigative Reporter David Goldstein, who covered the OJ Simpson trial for years. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.