Java with Jamie: Catching up with Kimberly Brown You may know her as teen witch Marnie Piper in the "Halloweentown" films, where she starred alongside Debbie Reynolds; or from her roles on "Guiding Light" and "General Hospital." But Kimberly J. Brown also has an Etsy shop, a book, and she's a makeup brand ambassador. And most recently she has a new title: Bride.