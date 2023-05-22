Watch CBS News

Java With Jamie: Australian actor Peter Thurnwald

Paramount+ fans know Australian actor Peter Thurnwald as "Foresite" from "Players," and he's about to star in Netflix's "XO, Kitty." While visiting Los Angeles he sat down for coffee with Jamie Yuccas.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.