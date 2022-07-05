Investigators piece together clues in Highland Park, Illinois parade shooting Investigators are learning new details about Monday's mass shooting that killed six people and wounded dozens at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. A 21-year-old man is in custody, but police say they still don't know a motive. CBS New correspondent Kris Van Cleave explains how investigators were able to track him down, and CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga explains what's next in the investigation.