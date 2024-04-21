Watch CBS News

Inside SoCal: Trotting to a Different Beat (4/21)

At the California Polo Club, you can come and learn how to play one of the fastest growing team sports in the country: Polo. At their club, it's a family of sorts with welcoming arms, dispelling any notice of elitism. Erica Olsen reports.
