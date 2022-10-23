Inside SoCal: CicLAvia (10/23) Inspired by Bogotá's weekly ciclovía, since 2010 CicLAvia has temporarily closed streets to car traffic and opens them to Angelenos to use as a public park. Free for all, CicLAvia connects communities to each other across an expansive city, creating a safe place to bike, walk, skate, roll, and dance through Los Angeles County. With events taking place all year-round and all over LA County, you can explore SoCal like never before. To find out about upcoming events, visit https://www.ciclavia.org/events. Erica Olsen reports.