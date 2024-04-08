Infant killed and girl hurt on 405 freeway, Newport Beach canal cleanup, LA Zoo baby condors A baby is dead, and another child is injured on the 405 freeway in Westchester this morning. Police are asking for your help as they figure out how the girls even got on the roadway. Also, a Newport Beach canal has become an eyesore because of growing encampments and trash. But the cleanup faces challenges. Plus, it's an exciting day for the LA Zo as it welcomes its first five California condor chicks of the season. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.