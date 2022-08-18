Watch CBS News

In A League of Her Own

Maybelle Blair is 95 years old and played in the Women’s Pro Baseball League in the 1940s. She is currently consulting for the new Amazon Prime show “A League of Their Own” and Jill Painter Lopez found out all about her unique life story
