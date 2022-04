Ila Borders on her journey through the game of baseball Women have slowly become more visible in baseball and while the game has made bigger strides in recent year's, Southern California's own Ila Borders laid the groundwork years ago. In 1994, Ila became the first female to start a men's NCAA game, as well as the first female to pitch in men's integrated pro baseball. CBSLA's Erica Weston has more on her journey through the game of baseball.