Hotel Casa del Mar | Look At This!

It's a gorgeous beachfront hotel now but in years past it was a drug rehab center, a home for soldiers and even a speakeasy known for its gambling. Desmond Shaw flies to Santa Monica to take a look at the beautiful Hotel Casa del Mar.
