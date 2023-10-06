Watch CBS News

Horse therapy in Norco: SoCal Spotlight

KCAL News reporter Sheba Turk is at 'Leaps and Bounds Pediatric Therapy.' Sheba is joined by Executive Director Colleen Bragalone who explains how they serve people with disabilities through the magic of a horse.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.