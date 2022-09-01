Watch CBS News

Homeowner showcases energy-efficient home

Jasmine Viel highlights Joy Lamb's 1920s craftsman style home in Altadena, where she successfully made a series of upgrades to improve her energy efficiency - utilizing new windows, solar panels and insulated walls.
