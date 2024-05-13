Hollywood business puts planters on sidewalk to prevent homeless encampments Some business owners are taking the homeless crisis matter into their own hands, including a Hollywood owner who placed big planters on the sidewalk outside his business to prevent homeless encampments. Also, officials announced the historic Wayfarers Chapel will be disassembled as the land continues to move under it. Plus, LA County is reopening its rent relief program applications for small mom-and-pop landlords next week. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.