High School Teammates Heading to USC - Capistrano Valley Christian Schools Andrew Johnson and Adrian Blanchet are not only teammates on Capistrano Valley Christian’s small private-school baseball team, they’re good friends! They’ve got big arms and big dreams of winning a CIF championship this season. The powerful pitching duo has already committed to USC. Blanchet is a 2023 commit and Johnson will follow a year later. Jill Painter Lopez has the story.