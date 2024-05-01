Watch CBS News

Helping people in Lebanon, one suitcase at a time

A group of local Lebanese expats wanted to help people in need back home. As part of our Arab American Heritage Month series, we talk to the people behind 'cali for leb', which is dedicated to making a difference one suitcase at a time.
