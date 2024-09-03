Healing through music: Guitars 4 Vets helps those who served our country find peace Special Forces Green Beret Veteran Derek Stoner served in the U.S. military for more than 20 years, with more than a dozen deployments to the Middle East. He and others have found ways to cope with their experiences through Guitars 4 Vets, a nonprofit that offers veterans musical instruction. As the organization opens a new chapter in Newhall, one its instructors speaks with Chris Holmstrom. Find more information at Guitars4Vets.org.