Harvey Weinstein accusers speaking out after 2020 conviction is overturned Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York prison on multiple sex crimes, including rape. But this week a court ruled that accusers who weren't involved in the charges against Weinstein at the time should not have been allowed to testify. Mimi Haley, whose intense testimony made up the first-degree criminal sexual act charge, joined attorney Gloria Allred by Zoom to talk about whether she would testify again in a potential retrial.