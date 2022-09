Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Gas prices surged overnight, and Southern Californians are back to paying record high prices again. Marci Gonzalez reports.

Hancock Park gas prices start at $6.69 a gallon Gas prices surged overnight, and Southern Californians are back to paying record high prices again. Marci Gonzalez reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On