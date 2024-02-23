Guilty verdict in Grossman murder trial, your weekend forecast, GOP primary tomorrow | Rundown 2/23 A jury has found socialite Rebecca Grossman guilty of murder for the 2020 Westlake Village crash that killed two young brothers, Mark and Jacob Iskander. Two boys were walking with their mother and their other brother when Grossman came speeding in her white SUV. Plus, we've got a dry weekend ahead, but we're tracking potential wet weather early next week. KCAL News Meteorologist Evelyn Taft has the latest conditions and what's ahead in your Next Weather. Also, Former President Donald Trump and Former South Carolina Nikki Haley are making their final push tonight ahead of tomorrow's Republican Primary in South Carolina. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.