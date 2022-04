Gamer saved by headset when stray bullet flies through bedroom window Jonathan Gonzalez was playing videogames with his friend after midnight on April 1, when he felt something strike him on the top of the head. When he looked up, he saw a hole in his window and a bullet on his bed. CBSLA's Rick Montanez spoke with Gonzalez and his family about the incident, and the gaming headset that saved his life.