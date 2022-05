Galaxy's Chicharito hosts Mental Health Awareness panel As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, LA Galaxy star forward Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez hosted a panel on mental health and peak performance, where he was by Dr. Armando González to speak to members of the LA Galaxy academy and the Cal State Dominguez Hills Women's Soccer team. CBSLA's Jim Hill spoke with Chicharito about why the subject is so important to him.