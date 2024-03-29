Watch CBS News

Fullerton Train Museum: SoCal Spotlight

All aboard the Fullerton Train Museum! This museum is perfect for train enthusiasts of all ages. KCAL's Tina Patel is exploring vintage railcars, model train displays, and learning more about the rich history of the station.
