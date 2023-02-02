Watch CBS News

Former Chargers GM Bobby Beathard dies at 86

Bobby Beathard, who helped architect four Super Bowl-winning teams during his lengthy Hall of Fame career, was General Manager of the Chargers when they first arrived in San Diego, staying with the team from 1990 to 2000.
