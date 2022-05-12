Watch CBS News

Former champ Kovalev ready for return to the ring

Former Light Heavyweight Champion Sergey Kovalev hasn't fought since losing his title to Canelo Alvarez in 2019. Now he's set to return to the ring Saturday at The Forum and having more fun along the way
