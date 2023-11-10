Watch CBS News

Flightdeck flight stimulator: SoCal Spotlight

KCAL News meteorologist Alex Biston is at the Flightdeck in Anaheim, which gives the ultimate fighter jet experience. They offer three different experiences: the Fighter Pilot, Rogue Racing and Airline Pilot.
