Watch CBS News

First Lady Jill Biden tours Cedars Sinai hospital

With President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden slated to visit the Southland over the weekend in the midst of a fundraising swing, the First Lady made a brief stop to tour Cedars Sinai hospital in Beverly Grove.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.