Watch CBS News

Firefighters continue to douse Hughes Fire near Castaic

The Hughes Fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. near Castaic Lake, off Lake Hughes Road just north of Castaic Reservoir Road, before growing to 500 acres within an hour, authorities said. By 12:30 p.m., less than two hours after first being reported, it had ripped through a total of 3,407 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It reached 10,176 acres by the time containment reached 14%, according to the LA County Fire Department. Luzdelia Caballero reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.