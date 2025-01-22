Firefighters continue to douse Hughes Fire near Castaic The Hughes Fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. near Castaic Lake, off Lake Hughes Road just north of Castaic Reservoir Road, before growing to 500 acres within an hour, authorities said. By 12:30 p.m., less than two hours after first being reported, it had ripped through a total of 3,407 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It reached 10,176 acres by the time containment reached 14%, according to the LA County Fire Department. Luzdelia Caballero reports.