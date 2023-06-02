Watch CBS News

Firefighters battling house fire in Canoga Park

Firefighters were busy battling a fire in Canoga Park on Friday, which caused severe damage to one home before they could control the blaze. It took more than 30 firefighters just under 25 minutes to extinguish the fire.
