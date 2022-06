Father-Son duo, José and Manny Mota, share special Dodgers bond José Mota is following in his father, Manny Mota's, footsteps by being a valuable pinch hitter for the Dodgers broadcast team. He can do any role, in English or Spanish, and uses his dad's life lessons about preparation, positivity and working hard. They team up to give back in their native Dominican Republic, too. Jill Painter Lopez sat down with the dynamic father-son duo.