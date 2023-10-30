Watch CBS News

Fans remember "Friends" star Matthew Perry

After news of his sudden and tragic death broke on Saturday, dozens of fans could be seen stopping by the late Matthew Perry's home in the Pacific Palisades. Perry was best known as the iconic Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends."
