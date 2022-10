Family demanding answers after 24-year-old son struck and killed by MTA bus in Palos Verdes Jeff Nguyen reports from Palos Verdes, where a memorial remains for Dylan Lupia, a 24-year-old man who was struck and killed by an MTA bus while walking in the bike lane in August. Months later, his family is demanding answers, after the bus continued on for more than a mile before stopping at the next scheduled stop.