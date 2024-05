False alarm for reported bank robbery in South LA There was a heavy police presence outside a Wells Fargo in South LA, where officers were investigating a possible bank robbery. But it was a false alarm! Also, commencement celebrations are underway at USC after recent encampment protests on campus. Plus, it's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in Southern California for Mother's Day weekend. Dani Ruberti has your Next Weather forecast. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.