Watch CBS News

Exploring Victorville: SoCal Spotlight

KCAL News reporter Tina Patel is exploring Victorville, a town along the historic Route 66! She is at a famous dining spot called Emma Jean’s Holland Burger Café that has been feeding residents for nearly 70 years.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.