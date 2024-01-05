Watch CBS News

Exploring Pasadena: Neon Retro Arcade | SoCal Spotlight

Sheba Turk takes us to the neon Retro Arcade in Pasadena during this edition of SoCal Spotlight, where she talks to the arcade's owner Mark Gunther who talks about the passion behind the business and how it all got started.
