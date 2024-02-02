Watch CBS News

Exploring La Puente: SoCal Spotlight

KCAL News reporter Sheba Turk is at La Puente Community Center where she is learning more about Aztec dance. She talks with Sergio Juarez who is the leader of the dance group called 'Danza Azteca Tonatiuh.'
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.