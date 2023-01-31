Watch CBS News

Environmental groups calling for warehouse moratorium in the Inland Empire

Across the Los Angeles County line, a vast sea of warehouses fills much of the Inland Empire as many retailers have turned the region into a hub for their distribution operations. The organizations consist of online retailers such as Amazon and more traditional companies like grocery stories. And while these facilities bring jobs and provide a massive boost to the local economy, the warehouses have had a negative effect on the neighboring communities, according to dozens of environmental advocacy groups. Tom Wait reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.