Environmental groups calling for warehouse moratorium in the Inland Empire Across the Los Angeles County line, a vast sea of warehouses fills much of the Inland Empire as many retailers have turned the region into a hub for their distribution operations. The organizations consist of online retailers such as Amazon and more traditional companies like grocery stories. And while these facilities bring jobs and provide a massive boost to the local economy, the warehouses have had a negative effect on the neighboring communities, according to dozens of environmental advocacy groups. Tom Wait reports.