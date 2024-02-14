Elizabeth Blau talks about her Summerlin Las Vegas restaurant, Honey Salt | Java with Jamie Jamie sits with Elizabeth Blau, who discusses her journey and the transformation of Las Vegas from a gaming destination to a culinary hotspot, highlighting her role in evolving the city's dining scene from cheap buffets to celebrity chef-driven restaurants. She reflects on her personal and professional growth over three decades, emphasizing the labor of love involved in her farm-to-table inspired neighborhood restaurant and her commitment to giving back to the community, particularly through the Women's Hospitality Initiative aimed at increasing female leadership in the culinary industry. Elizabeth also touches on the future of Las Vegas as a sustainable and impactful culinary destination, pointing out the importance of education, advocacy, and the development of neighborhood dining experiences away from the Strip.