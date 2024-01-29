El Mirage bodies arrests, Jam Master Jay murder trial, Compton courthouse closed | The Rundown 1/25 Investigators have made several arrests in connection with the six bodies found in the Mojave Desert. Plus, a trial is underway for one of New York City's notorious and unsolved high-profile murders. Prosecutors say Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. killed Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay over a drug deal in 2002. Also, the Compton courthouse is closed again after another pipe burst over the weekend. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.