Drew Carey feeds picketing WGA members one last night with strike's end looming For the entirety of the nearly 150-day WGA strike, "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey has footed the bill for any card-carrying member of the union picketing against Hollywood studios. With that strike ending at midnight, writers hit Bob's Big Boy in Burbank for one last meal from the extremely generous comedian, who also paid the tab at several other SoCal restaurants.