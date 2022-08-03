Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday night. He was 94.

Dodgers Legend Steve Garvey recounts his favorite Vin Scully memories Legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday night. He was 94.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On